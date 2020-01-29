Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) vs. Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bancorp $68.57 million 5.66 $19.02 million N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp $38.91 million 3.17 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 11.98% 5.77% 0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, industrial facilities, retail facilities, multi-family properties, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial, commercial construction, and one- to four-family residential real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. Further, the company sells commercial and consumer insurance products, and employee benefit products and services; and provides wealth management services. As of July 17, 2019, it operated through 22 branches in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Greene, Schenectady, and Warren Counties. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp MHC.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial planning services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. It operates through 11 branch offices located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.

