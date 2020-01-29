Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.77.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.