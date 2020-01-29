Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 191,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

