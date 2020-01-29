Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Nomura lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 677,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 636,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 228,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,493,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $70.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

