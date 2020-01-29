Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

