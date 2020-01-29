SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.81.

STI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, CFO Laura Allison Dukes sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $72,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,753.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,559. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,383,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,993,000 after acquiring an additional 329,505 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 39,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,920,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,678 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,155,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 307,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,041,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,632,000 after acquiring an additional 163,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $71.75.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

