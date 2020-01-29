VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 357,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in VF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in VF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. VF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.