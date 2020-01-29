Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $117.09 and a 12-month high of $173.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.69.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

