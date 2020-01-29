Jefferies Financial Group Comments on B&G Foods, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BGS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of BGS opened at $16.15 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 333.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

