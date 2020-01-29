National Bank Financial Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$59.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.93.

AP.UN opened at C$55.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$46.30 and a 12 month high of C$55.60.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

