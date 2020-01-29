CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.41.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$112.91 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of C$84.41 and a 12-month high of C$114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

