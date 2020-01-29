National Bank Financial Boosts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$11.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.07.

Shares of TSE:TEV opened at C$7.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.18. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of $844.17 million and a PE ratio of -34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$606.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tervita will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

