Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.56.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$32.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.04. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$31.51 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.4300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

