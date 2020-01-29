Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.56.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$32.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.04. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$31.51 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
