Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$10.62 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$10.05 and a 52-week high of C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of $946.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$544.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$527.40 million. Analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

