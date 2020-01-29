Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Lifted to “Outperfrom Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note published on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$24.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on B&G Foods, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on B&G Foods, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings
National Bank Financial Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Target to C$59.00
National Bank Financial Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Target to C$59.00
CGI PT Raised to C$120.00
CGI PT Raised to C$120.00
National Bank Financial Boosts Tervita Price Target to C$11.00
National Bank Financial Boosts Tervita Price Target to C$11.00
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Imperial Oil Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
Imperial Oil Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report