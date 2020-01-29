Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Lifted to “Outperfrom Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note published on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$24.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.