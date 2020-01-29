Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

P1Z has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

