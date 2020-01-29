National Bank Financial Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MI.UN. CIBC increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.14.

MI.UN stock opened at C$24.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.39. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$24.18.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

