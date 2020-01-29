National Bank Financial Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.14.

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$16.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.36 and a one year high of C$16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.06.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

