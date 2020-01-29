BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:BTB.UN opened at C$5.40 on Monday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.48 and a twelve month high of C$5.40. The company has a market cap of $335.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.61.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

