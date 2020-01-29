Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.79.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$56.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$45.56 and a 12 month high of C$57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

