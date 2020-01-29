FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc (NYSE:BP) Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for BP in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in BP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Earnings History and Estimates for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$18.00
National Bank Financial Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Target to C$18.00
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial
FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc Lowered by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc Lowered by Analyst
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2019 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report