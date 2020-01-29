FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc (NYSE:BP) Lowered by Analyst

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for BP in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in BP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

