Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.67.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million and a PE ratio of 71.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.41. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.13 and a 52 week high of C$12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Analyst Recommendations for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

