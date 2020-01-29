Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.67.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million and a PE ratio of 71.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.41. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.13 and a 52 week high of C$12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

