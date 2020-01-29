Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$57.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

