Argo Group to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Argo Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair lowered Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.37 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Argo Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Argo Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Argo Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Argo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

