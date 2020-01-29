KeyCorp Weighs in on Concho Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Shares of CXO opened at $80.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 83.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 24.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 50.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after buying an additional 84,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 55.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

