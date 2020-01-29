Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dynagas LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

