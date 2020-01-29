Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

