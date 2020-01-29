Alan Stewart Acquires 55 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £136.95 ($180.15).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Alan Stewart acquired 59 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £138.65 ($182.39).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 246 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

