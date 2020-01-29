David Kidd Buys 2,500 Shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Stock

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider David Kidd purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 829 ($10.91) per share, with a total value of £20,725 ($27,262.56).

LON BGFD opened at GBX 815 ($10.72) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 816.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 813.29. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845 ($11.12). The stock has a market cap of $753.26 million and a PE ratio of -19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44.

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

