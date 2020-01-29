FY2019 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Decreased by DA Davidson

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FELE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $59.95 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 20.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 460,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $435,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

