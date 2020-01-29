Dow Famulak Acquires 1,100,000 Shares of Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) Stock

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) insider Dow Famulak purchased 1,100,000 shares of Mysale Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,879.51).

MYSL opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. Mysale Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 22.32 ($0.29).

About Mysale Group

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

