Dow Famulak Acquires 1,100,000 Shares of Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) Stock

Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) insider Dow Famulak purchased 1,100,000 shares of Mysale Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,879.51).
MYSL opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. Mysale Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 22.32 ($0.29).
About Mysale Group
Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Mysale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mysale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.