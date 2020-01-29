Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $170.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Johnson & Johnson traded as high as $150.56 and last traded at $150.40, with a volume of 1261083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.75.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

