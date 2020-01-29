First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded First Capital Realty from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.86.

Shares of TSE:FCR opened at C$20.67 on Tuesday. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$20.33 and a 12-month high of C$22.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$183.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. First Capital Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.57%.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

