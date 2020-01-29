H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$281.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

