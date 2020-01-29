Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 million for the quarter.

