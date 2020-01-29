NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$91.11 million for the quarter.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$11.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open?ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth?oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long?term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax?efficient basis.

