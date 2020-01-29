Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$167.95 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.89.

TSE SIA opened at C$19.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 188.92. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$17.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 902.94%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

