SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartCentres REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$195.53 million for the quarter.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.