Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PSX stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

