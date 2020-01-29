AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) Insider Alan Hudson Sells 600,000 Shares

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) insider Alan Hudson sold 600,000 shares of AFH Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £2,298,000 ($3,022,888.71).

Shares of AFHP opened at GBX 395 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 356.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.28. The company has a market cap of $168.83 million and a PE ratio of 21.70. AFH Financial Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on AFH Financial Group from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

