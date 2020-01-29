Bango plc (LON:BGO) Insider Paul Larbey Acquires 17,297 Shares

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Paul Larbey acquired 17,297 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £17,988.88 ($23,663.35).

Shares of BGO opened at GBX 109 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Bango plc has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.70 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 million and a PE ratio of -34.06.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bango in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

