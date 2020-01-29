Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. On average, analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $95.15 and a one year high of $160.81. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

