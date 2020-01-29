JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) Insider Ashley Dunster Acquires 4,000 Shares

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) insider Ashley Dunster acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 765 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £30,600 ($40,252.57).

Shares of LON:JRS opened at GBX 754 ($9.92) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 804 ($10.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $346.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 704.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 689.20.

Get JPMorgan Russian Securities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.