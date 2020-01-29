Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Insider Jonathan Simon Milner Sells 1,100,000 Shares

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

ABC stock opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.22. Abcam Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,386.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,266.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

