Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YUMC opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

