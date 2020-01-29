Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Laureate Education traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 654128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 9.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.