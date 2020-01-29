Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Laureate Education traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 654128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.
In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.