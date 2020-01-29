Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nevro traded as high as $134.61 and last traded at $133.50, 1,283,603 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 488,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.85.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Nevro by 18,837.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,353,000 after buying an additional 640,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $26,818,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $9,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,140,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nevro by 49.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

