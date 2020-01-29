Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $32.63. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 221,317 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,146,000 after buying an additional 89,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,935,000 after buying an additional 1,528,866 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,045,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,735,000 after buying an additional 203,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,940,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.