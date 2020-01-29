Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s share price was down 1.9% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Berry Petroleum traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10, approximately 28,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 619,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

In other news, Director Anne L. Mariucci purchased 13,403 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $100,120.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,696.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

