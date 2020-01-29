EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. EQT traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 117705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

